Reeves, Cora

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

REEVES, Cora Beatrice

Born on Aug. 30, 1926. She entered into rest on Nov. 24, 2024 at the age of 98. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Memorial Service 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 13, 2024 at Omega Baptist Church, 1821 Emerson Ave. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. HHRoberts.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Pulley, Martha Lee
2
Moser, Shirley K. and John R.
3
Chard, Sherry
4
Brisbane, Geneva
5
Geeding, Jim