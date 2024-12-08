REEVES, Cora Beatrice



Born on Aug. 30, 1926. She entered into rest on Nov. 24, 2024 at the age of 98. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Memorial Service 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 13, 2024 at Omega Baptist Church, 1821 Emerson Ave. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. HHRoberts.com



