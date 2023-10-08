Reese, Lewis

A memorial service will take place on Fri., Oct. 20, 2023, at 1:00PM, at Crestview Funeral Home. Visitation will begin 2 hours prior service time.

Military Honors will be rendered in Crestview Memory Gardens, at 2:00PM, with burial to immediately follow.

After funeral services are complete, there will be a celebration of life to honor Mr. Lewis Reese, in Crestview Funeral Home, until 5:00 PM.

Funeral Home Information

Crestview Memory Gardens Funeral Home & Cremation - Gallatin

1623 Highway 109 North

Gallatin, TN

37066

https://www.crestviewfh.com

