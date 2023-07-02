Reemelin, Trudy

Reemelin (Romspert), Trudy Ann



age 93, passed in Lexington, KY on June 14, 2023 following a long battle with dementia and a recent fall that occurred on her birthday. Trudy was born on May 16th, 1930 in Dayton, Ohio to Richard Gloyd Romspert and Nancy Catherine Hill Romspert. She was a 1947 graduate of Stivers High School. Trudy attended Ohio University then began a career in bookkeeping. Trudy became a finance manager / office manager for many years. She enjoyed baking and entertaining friends and family. Trudy was proud to have been a longtime volunteer at Miami Valley Hospital. She was also an avid volunteer for the Kettering Police and Fire Departments. She enjoyed genealogy and was honored to be a member of First Families of Dayton. Trudy married Robert Edward Reemelin (Bob) on September 13, 1952. Bob preceded Trudy to their eternal home, just nine months ago. They would have celebrated their 70th anniversary last September. In addition to son Robert Bradford (Susan) survivors include granddaughters, Katherine (Austin) Isner and Kelly (Jeff) Vella; great grandchildren, Eleanor Katherine Isner, Taylor Ann Vella, Millie Margaret Vella and a great grandson will be arriving this fall. Trudy is also survived by other special friends and family. Trudy will be very missed by all that knew and loved her. Trudy was preceded in death by her parents and siblings (Edward, Jack, Helen, Louise, and Edna) Memorial donations can be made to the Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice) or to a favorite charity. Trudy was a member of Christ Church Kettering. A graveside interment service will be held for Trudy and Bob at Woodland Cemetery Dayton Ohio on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 11:00am. A celebration of life will be held at 12NOON at Routsong Funeral Home, Kettering. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



