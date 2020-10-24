X

REEK, Evelyn M.

Evelyn M. Reek, 105, of Trenton, died on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. She was born in Ripley, Ohio, on February 24, 1915, to parents, Fred and Anna (Klinker) Bailey. Evelyn was a devout catholic and member of Holy Name of Jesus Church. She dedicated her time to making a loving home for her family. Mrs. Reek is survived by her sons, Richard (Terry) Reek, William (Zona) Reek, Jack Reek & Thomas (Caryl) Reek; daughters, Connie V. Haney, Evelyn Herman, Virginia Barnes, Deborah Crowley, Adleen Young & Rebecca Kelly; 31 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard John Reek and parents. Prayer Service will be Sunday, October 25, 2020, at 4:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown with Deacon Larry Gronas officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 2:00 - 4:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park (Garden of Freedom) on Monday, October 26th at 10:00 am.

Memorial donations may be sent to Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Middletown, Ohio 45005.


