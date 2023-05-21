Reedy, Anna

Reedy (Donovan), Anna C.



REEDY (nee Donovan), Anna C., 97, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at The Suites of Walnut Creek. Anna was born November 6, 1925 in Xenia, Ohio, the daughter of Wilber and Ella (Kiley) Donovan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, William and Paul. She was a proud 1944 graduate of the Ohio Soldiers' and Sailors' Orphans' Home in Xenia. After graduation, she was employed as a Telephone Operator for Ohio Bell for 15 years, and as an Interior Decorator for Gaier Furniture of Springfield and Guild Galleries of Urbana. She enjoyed card club, travel, history, and her Irish heritage. She was a longtime, active member of St. Bernard Church in Springfield. Survivors include nieces Mary Donovan and Bridget (Bill) Casey; nephews Tom (Lisa) Donovan and Tim Donovan and many friends. The family would like to thank the staff at The Suites of Walnut Creek for their professional and loving care of Anna. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, May 27 at 11:00 am in St. Bernard Church. Visitation at 10:00 am at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield District Council of St. Vincent de Paul, the Association of Ex-Pupils of the O.S.S.O. Home, or a charity of your choice. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

