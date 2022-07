REEDER, Sarah Gracie Mae Hogue



Age 76, of Dayton, departed this life Saturday, June 25, 2022. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10 AM. Service to follow 11:00 AM, Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church. Interment West Memory Gardens. MASKS ARE REQUIRED.



