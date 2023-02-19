REEDER, Roselyn F.



79, of Spring Valley, peacefully passed away on Thursday, February 9th, 2023. She was born May 14th, 1943, in Frakes, Kentucky, to the late Ray and Jessie (Davis) Thacker. Roselyn was a Licensed Practical Nurse and worked at Kettering Grandview Hospital and Miami Valley Hospital. She was a loving wife, mother, and friend. Roselyn's hobbies included quilting and painting. She lived in the country and was always planting trees or trying to save a tree. She had a deep love for animals, especially dogs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Reeder in 1997; and her brother, Ralph Thacker. She leaves behind a loving family including her daughter, Gina Teresa (Robert) Raines; her siblings, Williard Thacker, Stanley Thacker, and Steely Thacker; numerous cousins; special friend, John Vancil; and many other extended family members and friends, including her beloved dog, Katie. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, February 21st at 12 pm at Woodland Cemetery, 118 Woodland Drive, Dayton, OH 45409. Her final resting place will be beside her husband at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to American Heart Association (heart.org) or The Humane Society of Greater Dayton (hsdayton.org) in Roselyn's name.

