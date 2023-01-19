REED, Paul C.



Paul C. Reed of Pendleton, SC, passed away December 28, 2022. He was 82. He was a former educator and administrator in the Anna Local, Sidney City, and Miami County public school systems, the South Dayton Preparatory School, and was a longtime music performer, pastor, and business owner. A Celebration of Life will be from 2-5pm, Feb. 19 at Heritage Hall at Lost Creek Reserve, Troy, OH. More can be found at https://sites.google.com/view/saintjamescommunity/pastors.

