Reed, Larry R.



Larry R. "Jeep" Reed, 71, of Madison Township, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 17, 2025 at home. He was born in Hamilton on October 2, 1953 to parents, Arthur and Colleen (Moore) Reed, both of whom preceded him in death. Jeep had worked at Armco/AK Steel, retiring in 2006 after 34 years of service. He loved to be outdoors, whether hunting, fishing or racing Jeeps. He also loved Hot Rods. But above everything else, Larry loved his family and enjoyed coaching his sons in multiple sports. Larry is survived by his wife, Cindy (Cook) Reed; two sons, Aaron (Catherine) Reed & Shane (Morgan) Reed; two daughters, Tammy (Doug) Reed-Taulbee & Amanda Reed; brothers, Terry Reed, Phillip (Paul) Reed & Doug Reed; three grandchildren; as well as many other extended family & friends. Memorial Service will be Wednesday, March 26, 2025 at 12:00 noon at Quest Church, 6933 Hendrickson Rd., Middletown, with Pastor Ken Henderson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon at the church. Inurnment will be at Miltonville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hunt Of A Lifetime Foundation to grant wishes for ill or disabled children at huntofalifetime.org or to Ohio Dept. of Natural Resources for Wildlife Conservation at ohiodnr.gov/donate. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com