Reed, Kenneth "Russ"



Kenneth "Russ" Reed 75, of Medway, Ohio passed away on March 28, 2025. He was born on March 21, 1950, to the late Forest & Martha Reed. He was a diesel mechanic working for many years at Complete Auto Transit. Russ was a devoted Jehovah's Witness. He is survived by his wife of 43 years Sandra. Russ' wishes were that no services be held. Online condolences may be made at trostelchapman.com.





