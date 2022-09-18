REED, Jeremy D.



Age 35, of Franklin, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Jeremy was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on March 9, 1987, to Doug Reed and Kim (Hoffman) Reed.



Jeremy is survived by his loving wife, Amanda Reed; his children, Mason Reed, Trey Lunsford, Addison Lunsford, Jason Lunsford; his parents, Doug Reed and Kim Reed; his brother Mathew (Evie) Reed; his nieces, Elise, Briella, Annora, and Lorelei; his grandparents, Carol Hoffman and Patricia Reed; and many other family and friends. Jeremy was preceded in death by grandparents, David Hoffman and Leroy Reed.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 10:00 AM with David Lunsford officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home.



www.browndawsonflick.com