Reed, Charles Mason



Age 79, of Dayton, Ohio passed away on Monday, June 17, 2024. Evening visitation will be held at 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Friday, July 12, 2024 at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416 - with Masonic service at 7:00 pm. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, July 13, 2024, at Peoples Community Methodist Church, 2525 N Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45406. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking all donations to Charles M. Reed Scholarship Fund: Held by Peoples Community C.M.E. Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com



