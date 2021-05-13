REDMAN, Aaron Edward



Aaron Edward Redman, 62, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 7, 2021. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, VA. He was born August 5, 1958, in Springfield, Ohio, to the union of Ellis A. and Eleanor L. (Taylor) Redman. Aaron retired in 2019 after years of being a manufacturing sheet metal laborer. Aaron's early on love for music led him to Djaying at local radio stations and it remained his lifelong compassion for collecting vintage music recordings, while equally being an avid movie enthusiast until he departed this life. Aaron's memory will be cherished by his friend, wife, and partner for over 40 years, Sharon (Adams) Redman; son,



Aaron Christopher; daughters, Angela Nicole and Shaylaquin; brothers, Mark (Ladonna) Redman and Ken Redman of Springfield, Ohio; sisters Lisa (Wayne) Wilson and Helen (John) Anderson of Columbus, Ohio, Lorraine (John) Wilson, of Jeannette, PA, and Harriett Williams of Houston, TX; five grandchildren, Jon'Tay, Zaya, Dontavious, Chi'Lynn, and JaMirah. He also leaves to cherish his memory one uncle, Donald



Taylor: aunts, Phyllis, Kathleen, and Katherine all of Springfield, Ohio, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Aaron was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Richard Redman, one sister, Lynne Bone, and several aunts and uncles. Visitation will be held Saturday, May 15, 2021, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home and funeral services will be conducted at the Rosehill Burial Park Chapel at 2:00 p.m., both in Springfield, Ohio, followed by the committal at the gravesite. Arrangements are being handled by the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home.



