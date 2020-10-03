REDDEN, Harold T. Harold T. Redden, of Fairfield, Beloved husband of the late Shirley Redden of 55 years, loving father of Vicki (late Jimm) Brandner, Tom (Jamie) Redden, Dan (Joy) Redden, David Redden, Mary (Steve) Crowthers, Paul (Mel) Redden, Carol (John) Hayre and Christi (Kenny) Dorsey, cherished grandfather of 22 and great-grandfather of 12, dear brother of Nancy Dasbach. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Bertha Redden, daughter, Kathi Johnson, and brothers, Jim and Frank Redden. Harold was a proud WWII Veteran that served in the submarine division of the Navy. He enjoyed traveling with his wife to all 50 states, golfing, antique cars and was a volunteer for St. Vincent de Paul. He was a parishioner at Sacred Heart since 1954 and Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Harold passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at the age of 94 years. A visitation will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020, from 9:30am until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am at Sacred Heart Church, 400 Nilles Road, Fairfield, Ohio 45014. Interment to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens in Mt. Healthy. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul. Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com

