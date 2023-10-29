RECTOR, Patricia Ann "Pat"



PATRICIA ANN "PAT" RECTOR, age 72, of Springfield, passed away on October 22, 2023. She was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan on August 16, 1951, the daughter of Gail and Kathryn (Swain) Rector.



Pat was a 1969 graduate of Huron High School in Ann Arbor. She worked as a medical technician for more than thirty years at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor before retiring. Her work there involved caring for children, which she took great joy in doing. In her free time, Pat was active in the Ann Arbor Civic Theater, acting, directing, and creating costumes. She also enjoyed needlework, reading, music and movies. Pat was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church in Ann Arbor and most recently attended High Street United Methodist Church in Springfield.



Pat is survived by her brother, Richard Rector; sister, Ellen (Al) Stickney; nieces, Carolyn Stickney, and Laura (Matej Horak) Stickney; nephew, Michael Rector; along with her beloved dog, Muffin.



Pat was preceded in death by her parents.



A celebration of Pat's life will be held at High Street United Methodist Church at a date to be announced.



Expressions of sympathy may be shared to the family by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral