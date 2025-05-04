Reaver, Shirley A.



Shirley A. Reaver, 87, of New Carlisle, passed away on Monday, April 28, 2025. She was born March 29, 1938, in Tifton, GA, the daughter of Andrew and Mary Grantham. Shirley was the best mom and grandma in the world. She is survived by her daughter Shelley (Ron) Grout; son Robert Reaver; grandchildren Erin (Jason) Norton, Leslie (John) Mozzetti, Tonya (Ben) Messier, Tracy (Eric) Daniels, and Nathan (Kate) Reaver; great-grandchildren Katie, Gracie, Luke, Jake, Avery, Declan, James, Emery, Eden, Robbie, Robyn, and Eli; several nieces and nephews. Shirley is preceded in death by her husband Robert Reaver; daughter Robin Reaver; granddaughter Crissy Grout; and brother William Grantham. The family would like to thank Vancrest of New Carlisle for all their loving care for 6 plus years. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 10:00am at New Carlisle Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Vancrest of New Carlisle. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.





