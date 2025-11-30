Rean Wilson

Wilson, Rean Joan "Jo"



WILSON, Rean Joan "Jo", age 96, of Kettering, passed away Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at Bethany Lutheran Village in Washington Township.



Joan graduated from Farmersville High School, then went to work at McCall's in Dayton. In June 1950, she married George Edwin "Ed" Wilson and had a daughter, Deborah, in 1952 and a son, Steve, in 1960. Other positions she held included working at The Wishing Well restaurant in Centerville, the Miamisburg School libraries, and she officially retired from Monsanto, where she worked for close to 20 years. She was a long-time member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Miamisburg.



Joan was a wonderful homemaker and enjoyed taking care of her family. She loved to cook and bake, and collect recipes...there were many family favorites. Holidays were always special occasions, as were Sunday dinners, picnics at the Germantown Dam, and dinners and outings with the "card club". The card club was a wonderful group of longtime friends who would take turns hosting the card club nights. She was an avid reader and liked mysteries and an occasional historical novel. With her husband being an artist, she was happy to display his art in their home, along with the Will Moses prints Ed gave her as gifts. She played the piano and enjoyed music, especially the old classics. Traveling was another favorite of hers. One of her more memorable trips was to Europe with her cousin and their husbands, and a yearly outing to the Outer Banks of North Carolina with her family. She also loved going to antique malls and searching for blue and white dishes and Japanese porcelain. She will be remembered for her kindness and love of family.



Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Ed, in 2020; her son-in-law, Mike Pitrone; her parents, Herbert and Viola Wegley; her brother, Don Wegley; and her sister, June (Hapner) Loesch. She is survived by one son, Steve Wilson; one daughter, Deborah Pitrone; two grandchildren, Stuart Wilson and Chelsea (Sam) Lindamood; four great-grandchildren, Reese Wilson, Liam Wilson, Julian Lindamood and Jovi Lindamood; and her dear cousin and best friend for life, Sue Behr.



A combined celebration of life service for Joan and Ed will be held at 1 PM on Wednesday, December 3, at Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville. The family will receive friends from 12 PM to 1 PM on Wednesday, December 3, at the funeral home. If desired, contributions may be made to the Ohio Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be made to the family at www.stubbsconner.com.





