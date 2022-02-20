READING, Marilyn Jo



94, of Springfield, passed away February 18, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born December 22, 1927, in Trimble, Ohio, the daughter of Lawrence and June (McCune) Wyne. Mrs. Reading enjoyed gardening, doing puzzles and spending time with her family. She had been employed at Ohio Bell



Telephone Company. Survivors include one daughter and



son-in-law; Jan and Jon Lyons, one daughter-in-law; Jana Reading, three grandchildren; Chelsey Lyons, Jordan Lyons and Tyler Reading and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband; Donald H. Reading, two children; Elaine Reading and Tim Reading, sisters; Lois Helfrich and Alice Miller and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Saturday, February 26, 2022, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

