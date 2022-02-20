Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

READING, Marilyn

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

READING, Marilyn Jo

94, of Springfield, passed away February 18, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born December 22, 1927, in Trimble, Ohio, the daughter of Lawrence and June (McCune) Wyne. Mrs. Reading enjoyed gardening, doing puzzles and spending time with her family. She had been employed at Ohio Bell

Telephone Company. Survivors include one daughter and

son-in-law; Jan and Jon Lyons, one daughter-in-law; Jana Reading, three grandchildren; Chelsey Lyons, Jordan Lyons and Tyler Reading and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband; Donald H. Reading, two children; Elaine Reading and Tim Reading, sisters; Lois Helfrich and Alice Miller and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Saturday, February 26, 2022, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
NEWKOLD, Julia
2
BALES, Richard
3
ARNOLD, Cherry
4
RAGLAND, Samuel
5
RINEHART, Janet
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top