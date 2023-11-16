Rea, Jerry L., Jr.



REA, Jerry L. Sr., age 82, of Huber Heights, passed away Thursday, November 2, 2023 at his residence. Jerry was a Tech Sergeant with the U.S. Air Force, retiring after 20 years of service, serving during the Vietnam War, Cuban Missile Crisis and Berlin Air Lift. He was a heating & cooling technician for Huber Rentals & Gorsch Homes, a member of St. Peter Catholic Church and was a volunteer for many years at St. Vincent DePaul. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest & Lois; sister, Wanda; and brother, Clyde. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann; daughters & sons-in-law, Jeannie & Steven Emmons of Huber Heights, Judith & Ronald Barnovsky of NH; sons & daughters-in-law, Jerry L. Jr. & Wendy of Columbus, Joseph & Kamerall of Huber Heights; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives & friends.



Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Monday, November 20, 2023 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-4 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul or St. Peter Catholic Church in Jerry's memory.



