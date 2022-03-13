RAYMOND, Sr., David G.



87 of South Vienna, passed away March 8, 2022, in the Memorial Gables, Marysville. He was born in Columbus, Ohio, on February 22, 1935, the son of Ernest F. and Agnes Raymond. David was a graduate of The Ohio State University. He was a self-employed professional engineer and consultant as well as a flight instructor. He was a member of the Ohio Archeology Society, life member of the NRA, and the AOPA. In his spare time, he co-authored a book on Clark County archeology. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Clarice Raymond; and a brother Jon Raymond. Survivors include his children



David G. (Carol) Raymond, Jr., Scott Raymond, and Cathy (Tim) Raymond; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be Monday, March 14, 2022, at 1:00PM in the Asbury Cemetery, Catawba, with Dr. Tim Hickerson



officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



