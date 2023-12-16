Ravencraft, Franklin Delano "Ravencraft"



Franklin Delano Ravencraft Jr., known to his loved ones as Frank, passed away on December 14, 2023, at the age of 68 in Dayton, Ohio. He was born on February 19, 1955, in Dayton, Ohio. Frank was a good Christian man with a strong social and moral code, known for his honesty and integrity.



Frank was a dedicated son, father, brother, grandfather, uncle, and cousin. He is survived by the mother of his children, Becki, their three children, Jeffrey and wife Asha, and their children Scarlet and Rex; Miranda, her husband Aaron, their children Scott, Pearl, Tate, Landon, and Lilee; and his son Taylor. He is also survived by his brother Jeff, nephew Bryan, sister Cagney, her husband Mark, and niece Margo; cousins Peggy, Sam and Tony Dickinsheets; girlfriend Paula Heeter. Frank was preceded in death by his father Franklin, and mother Betty Ravencraft.



Frank attended Northmont High School and later pursued a career at Hobart (KitchenAid) and then as a semi-truck driver. He was dedicated to his work and took pride in his profession.



In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made to the American Cancer Society or Hospice of Dayton in memory of Frank Ravencraft.



Frank worshiped at The Covenant at Sugar Grove. His Celebration of Life will be held at The Covenant at Sugar Grove, located at 7875 Kessler-Frederick Rd, Tipp City, OH 45371, on Tuesday, December 19th, at 11:00 am.



Please join us in honoring and remembering Frank Ravencraft, a beloved family man, friend, and member of the community. He will be deeply missed.



