Ratliff, Margie Jean



Margie Jean Ratliff, age 85, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2024. She was born November 12, 1938 in Middletown, the daughter of Winford and Sudie (Harper) Ratliff. In addition to her parents, Margie is preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Ratliff.



Margie is survived by her sisters, Nancy (Mike) Schlotterbeck, Judith Ratliff, Edie Hornschemeier; and several nieces and nephews.



Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.



