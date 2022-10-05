RATLIFF, John



Loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away peacefully on September 28th, 2022. On that day, his children lost the best dad anyone could ever have. John was born in Lexington, Kentucky, on February 19th, 1944, to parents Hazel (Davis) Ratliff Tewell and Ova Ratliff. He was a teacher and coach at Verity Middle School for 35 years. John enjoyed traveling to all 50 states with his wife, Joyce, telling stories and sharing memories with his family, staying up all night keeping up with his Facebook friends and watching Ohio State football games. He spent most of his life loving and supporting his family. John is survived by his three children, Carol (Bob) Kelley, Debbie Bodden and John (Tasha) Ratliff; his six grandchildren, Bobby (Michelle) Kelley, Stephen Kelley, Mitchell Bodden, Christian Bodden, Brett Bodden and Kaleb Ratliff; and one great-grandson, Leo Kelley. John is also survived by two brothers, Tom (Dee) Ratliff and Lowell Kemplin; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Jim Stewart, Gary Watson, Larry (Eloise) Watson and Jimmy (Nikki) Watson; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; his parents; and his sister, Harriet. John will be greatly missed by those who knew him and loved him. Funeral Service will be Friday, October 7th, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown, with Chaplain Ed Bastien officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment will be at Mound Cemetery in Monroe. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please sign the guestbook at



