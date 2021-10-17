RATHBUN, Karen Sue



Karen Sue Rathbun, age 73, passed away on October 13, 2021, in Springfield, Ohio.



Karen was born on November 14, 1947, in Springfield, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her mother, Betty Thacker, and her sister, Patty. Karen is survived by husband, Ronald Rathbun, sons; Anthony Shaffner and



David Craig Rathbun, daughter, Theresa Ward, grandchildren; Brian, Jordan, Urban, Axel, Isabelle, Abigail, Emma, and Amelia, great-grandchildren; Breyanna, Gracie, and Ava, and brother, Robert (Mary Ann) Bowser. Karen was an avid knitter and loved selling and buying crafts at craft shows. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, from 11:00-12:00 p.m. at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. The service will begin at 12:00 p.m., officiated by Reverend Adam McCarty. Karen will be laid to rest at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Online |condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting



