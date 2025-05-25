Ratay, Judith Ann "Judy"



Judith Ann "Judy" Ratay, 85, of Miamisburg, passed away on Saturday, May 17, 2025, surrounded by her family and friends. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 PM on Friday, May 30, 2025, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at Our Lady of Good Hope Church, Miamisburg. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.



