RASTRIGIN, Lillia

RASTRIGIN, Lilia Piatnicia



Age 89, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on May 2, 2022. An Orthodox Christian and proud Cossack, she was born in Kuban, Russia, on Dec. 5, 1932. She is survived by her husband Wladimir Rastrigin and son (godson and nephew) Andrew Y. Piatnicia, and grandchildren Anna and Michael. Lilia is predeceased by her parents



Peter A. Piatnicia and



Anastasia A. Piatnicia, nee Pintchuck, and her sister Ludmila Piatnicia de Ybarra. Lilia loved Dayton and America. She had a big heart and a strong will, and will be missed deeply.



Visitation will be Friday, May 6, 2022, from 6pm - 7pm at St. Paul the Apostle Orthodox Church, 4451 Wagner Rd., Dayton, OH 45440. A Memorial Service will follow at 7pm.



Funeral Services will be Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the church at 12:30PM. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery.



Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. To leave the family a special message, please visit



