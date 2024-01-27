Rashilla, Bonnie

Rashilla (Kern), Bonnie L.



Bonnie L. Rashilla, age 88, formerly of Troy and more recently of Dayton, OH passed away on January 25, 2024 at Wilmington Place. She was born on July 2, 1935 in Marion, OH to the late King Donald and Roma (Rider) Kern.



She is survived by her children: Christina (Dan) Rashilla Barton of Dayton, Richard (Georgeanne) Rashilla of Lincoln, NE and Matthew (Pam) Rashilla of Ligonier, PA; grandchildren: Stuart (Sarah) Barton, James (Dana) Rashilla, Emma (John) Ramirez, Wade Rashilla, Cole Rashilla and Lucas Rashilla; great grandchildren: Oliver and Isla Barton, Simon and Liam Rashilla and sisters-in-law: Sally Kern and Lena Marie Sanfrey. In addition to her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years: Richard Rashilla; grandson: Graham and brother: Donald Kern.



Bonnie attended Miami University and Edison State Community College. She was a longtime member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Troy. She was an accomplished artist and active in several area artist organizations. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends and participated in several bridge groups. She enjoyed her summer cabin and lifelong friendships of her Pine Harbor family on Intermediate Lake in Bellaire, Michigan.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00AM on Monday, January 29, 2024 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Troy. The family will receive friends from 2:00-5:00PM on Sunday, January 28, 2024 at Baird Funeral Home, Troy.



Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society or St. Patrick Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.



