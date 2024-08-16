Raschen, Michael "Mike"



Michael L. Raschen, affectionately known as Mike, passed away on June 1, 2024, at Riverside Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.



Born on December 26, 1952, to Richard and Jean Raschen, Mike grew up in New Carlisle, Ohio. He was a proud graduate of Tecumseh High School and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Education from Ashland University. Mike spent the majority of his career in the automotive sales industry, where he built lasting relationships with coworkers and clients alike.



Mike had a deep passion for golf, was an avid Ohio State fan, and found joy in music and the beauty of nature. He had a special love for animals, especially his beloved dog Bella and his cats Rusty, Oreo, and Tigger.



Mike is survived by his brother, John Raschen, and his nephews, Jason and Justin Raschen, all of Texas. He is also remembered by his stepsons, Scott Wilke and Cris Wilke of Springfield, Ohio, and his close friend Chris Bodie, along with many former coworkers and golfing friends.



A Celebration of Life will be held in Mike's honor on Sunday, August 25, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Polo Club in Springfield, Ohio. All who knew Mike are invited to come and share their memories.



