RANNELLS, Jeanne Phillips



Jeanne Phillips Rannells, 78, passed away peacefully on the morning of March 5, 2021. She was an extraordinary mother, educator, and a wonderful friend. Jeanne exuded class, determination, resiliency, strength, warmth, generosity, kindness, and humor. She believed in people and treated everyone with compassion and dignity. She persisted, and she rocked.



Born on July 21, 1942, in Pontiac, Michigan, to the late Evelyn (Milne) and Frank Phillips, Jeanne graduated from Seaholm High School, Western College for Women, and received her master's degree from Miami (OH) University. She went on to help thousands of students find their paths at Hamilton,



Garfield, and Miamisburg High Schools and Sinclair



Community College. Jeanne lived most of her adult life in Miamisburg and was a member of Central Presbyterian Church in Moraine.



Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 23 years, Richard H. Rannells; brothers, Frank and David Phillips; sister-in-law and lifelong friend, Ruth Ann (Dave) Phillips; and cousin, Robert Milne.



Living to cherish Jeanne's memory are her only son, Stephen Hopkins and his fiancee, Kendra Hoffman; sister-in-law,



Marjorie (Frank) Phillips; many nieces and nephews; and dear friends, Karen Davlin, Suzie Cunningham, Cecilia Jackson and Willa Cox. Also, very dear to Jeanne were Stephen's natural parents, Debbie and Greg Hopkins; sisters, Morgan Mizener and Kelsey (Mike) Harris; brother, Rich (Kate) Hopkins; and nephews, William and Henry Hopkins, whom she loved and considered her own family.



At her insistence, there will be no service. Instead, she would rather her memory be celebrated by donating to a community college, a scholarship, or to an animal shelter and by being kind to one another.



Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com.

