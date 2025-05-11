Rangarajan, Vathsala



Rangarajan, Vathsala age 88 of Springboro Ohio passed away Thursday, May 8th, 2025. She is survived by her daughter Sukanya Madlinger; son-in-law Rick Madlinger and grandson Ajay Madlinger of Springboro whom she was very devoted to.



A classical Carnatic musical protégé of M.L. Vasanthakumari of Chennai (Madras) she performed professionally on All India Radio and taught Carnatic music to many students both American and Eastern Indian over many years and contributed to the musical enrichment of many lives. She was instrumental in cultivating the Indian culture in Dayton, Ohio.



She and her husband; A.V. Rangarajan who had passed in 2010 were Founding Members of the Hindu Temple in Beavercreek and were actively involved in the Hindu Community of Dayton. She was very devoted to her family and friends and was passionate about generosity, kindness, sincerity and honesty. Private services will be held for family and closest friends on Thursday, May 15th. In Lieu of flowers, memorial Contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association. Arr. By Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel.



