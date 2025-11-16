Randy Salyer

Salyer (Clyde), Randy



Randy Clyde Salyer, 68, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, October 30th, 2025 at Villa of Springfield. He was born January 20th, 1957 in Urbana, Ohio the son of Thomas "Buster" and Helen Salyer. Randy worked as a carpenter for many years, taking great pride in his work and craftsmanship. Whether building something with his hands or helping a friend with a project, he was always ready to lend his skill.



Outside of work, Randy found his peace and joy in nature. He loved riding his Harley, feeling the freedom of the open road. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting, and camping-anything that allowed him to be surrounded by the beauty of the outdoors. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him. Randy is survived by his life partner of 35 years, Beth Sisler; his children: Christa Sisler (Kara), Timothy Sisler (Laurie), Sienna Salyer (Nate) and Aaron Salyer; two siblings: Tom David Salyer (Sierra) and Helen Salyer; three grandchildren: Kaden, Leland and Rowan; special friends: Myron Hillock, Art Shatto and Gary Detrick; and many nieces and nephews.



Randy is preceded in death by his parents: Thomas "Buster" Salyer and Helen Bryant; two sisters: Linda Herbig and Theresa Ulbrich. The family will be planning a memorial service for a later date. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





