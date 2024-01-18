Randolph, Betty

Randolph, Betty C.

Betty C. Randolph, age 91, of Dayton, OH passed away Wednesday January 10, 2024 at her home. Betty was born December 23, 1932 in Alexander City, AL to the late Milton and Grover Elliott. She was a member of Valley Peace Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation 9 am- 10 :30 am Saturday, January 20, 2024 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Funeral service begins at 10:30 am. Pastor Jackie Robinson, officiating. Interment West Memory Gardens.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

