Randall (Warren), Marilynn Sue



Marilynn Sue Randall, age 86, peacefully passed away on April 7, 2025, at the Springfield Regional Medical Center. Born on April 25, 1938, in Columbus, Ohio, Marilynn was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, whose warmth and passion for life touched all who knew her. Marilynn retired from Martin Browne Hull & Harper, where she served as a respected legal librarian. Her love for learning and sharing knowledge was evident throughout her career and set a standard for those around her. Marilynn was an active member of the Northridge Lioness Club, dedicating her time to various community causes. Her spirit of giving extended to her involvement with the Kenton Ridge Sports, where she became a huge supporter, and she was an esteemed former member of the Kenton Ridge Boosters Club. In her personal life, Marilynn delighted in camping at John Bryan State Park, a cherished family tradition that allowed her to connect with nature and her loved ones. Traveling with her late husband, David Randall, and their family was a source of great joy for her, and these memories remain forever etched in the hearts of her loved ones. Marilynn is survived by her sons, Jeff Randall and Dana (Patty) Randall; her former daughter-in-law, Stacey Langlinais; her brother, George "Skip" (Tina) Warren; and her beloved grandchildren, Cameron, Allie, Lindsay, Cecilia, Layla, and Janie Randall. She is also remembered fondly by her nieces, Wendy (Adam) Duszak, Michelle Fulmer, and Lisa Bolognone; as well as her nephews, Todd (Kumiko) Randall and Tim (Samantha) Randall; and her brother-in-law, Tom (Peggy) Randall. Marilynn was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 57 years, David Randall, and their sons, Michael and Bradley Randall. She is also reunited with her granddaughter, Maci Randall, and her parents, George and Donna Warren. A memorial gathering to celebrate Marilynn's life will be held on April 11, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Northridge United Methodist Church, located at 4610 Derr Rd, Springfield, OH 45503. Following this gathering, a memorial service will begin at 12:00 noon at the church as well. Marilynn Sue Randall will be dearly missed, but her legacy of love, generosity, and community spirit will continue to inspire those she leaves behind. Condolences may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Marilynn's church, Northridge United Methodist Church in her honor.





