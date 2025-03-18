RAMSEY, Robert W. "Bob" or "Rams"



Age 90, of Hamilton, passed away at Golden Years Nursing Home on Thursday, March 13, 2025. Bob was born in Hamilton, OH on September 19, 1934, the son of John and Carol (Andrews) Ramsey. He attended Miami University and married Nancy Weigel in Seven Mile on July 3, 1977. Bob worked for Champion Paper, retiring after 43 years. He was the oldest member of Hamilton Boat Club, a member of the Monkey Mutual Aid Society, a member of the Eagles # 407, and a member of AmVets Post 1983. Bob loved boating and flying as a licensed pilot. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Ramsey, his two children; Tami Follmer, Hamilton and Dr. Amy Follmer (Rob Burnett), Lexington, KY, his two grandchildren; Haley Noele Follmer-Burnett and Kendall Layne Follmer-Burnett, his brother-in-law, Robert (Rebecca) Weigel, sister-in-law, LaDell Ramsey, nephews; Scott (Teresa) Ramsey and Robert (Rachel) Weigel, nieces; Lori (J.J.) Childre, Sarah (Peter) Barker, Anna (Kyle) Breehne, two cousins; Tammy Andrews, Tommy Andrews and many other relatives. Bob is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jim Ramsey. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 21, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, OH, 45013 with Pastor John Wagner officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday from 12 Noon until 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a charity of one's choice. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



