RAMSEY, Eugene Robert Eugene Robert Ramsey, age 91, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the Hospice of Hamilton. Eugene was born on April 8, 1929, in Ross, Ohio, to the late Robert Lee Ramsey and Bernadine Alma Hebauf Ramsey Tolley. He graduated from Ross High School in 1947, where he was a member of the first Ross football Team. He married Mildred Marie Bulach on April 30, 1949, at St. Michael's Church in Brookville, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mildred on February 28, 2016, after 66 years of marriage; his brother, Gordon and his wife, Betty Lou Ramsey; brothers-in-law, Richard Bulach, infant Kenneth Bulach and Louis Schulte; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Schulte, Jane Bulach and infant Marie Bulach; one grandchild and four great-grandchildren. He is survived by his sister, Norma Cox; nine children, Michael (Donna) Ramsey, Melanie (Donald) Berger, Gary Ramsey, Dennis (Diane) Ramsey, Greg (Monica) Ramsey, Joe (Kim) Ramsey, Mary (Larry) Richardson, Chris (Rene) Ramsey, Ann (William) Smith; 47 grandchildren and 91 great-grandchildren; four brothers-in-law, Lawrence (Joan) Bulach, James (Judy) Bulach, Thomas (Mary) Bulach, John (Elaine) Bulach; sisters-in-law, Gertrude (Thomas) Schneider, Martha Bulach and Sister Ritamary (Hilda Bulach). Eugene was a devoted husband and father. He was a longtime member of St. Aloysius Church in Shandon, Ohio. Eugene retired from General Motor's Fisher Body Plant in Hamilton, Ohio, in 1985, after 33 years of employment. In February of 1966, he moved his family from Morgan Township to his current farm in Reily Township. Eugene loved spending time with his family, working on his farm and traveling with Mildred. He enjoyed bowling on his Fisher Body Bowling Team, hunting, fishing and watching sporting events. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH, on Sunday, August 23, 2020, from 2 6 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Aloysius Church, 3350 Chapel Road, Shandon, OH on Monday, August 24, 2020, at 10:30 am with burial following in St. Aloysius Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to Butler County Right to Life or Hospice of Hamilton. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com

