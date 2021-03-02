RAMSEY, Charles Thomas



Age 84 of Hamilton, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021. He was born April 16, 1936, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of the late Ray and Mary (Loman) Ramsey. Mr. Ramsey was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and retired from Fisher Body



division of General Motors. He was married to Carolyn Ramsey and she preceded him in death in 2020. Mr. Ramsey is survived by his step-son Rick (Esther) Harrison; two grandsons Chris Harrison and Jeremy (Glory) Harrison; six great-grandchildren, L. Chris Harrison, Austin Harrison, Lyndon Harrison, Brett



Harrison, Nathan Barker, and Ryan Barker; one brother Glen (Darlene) Ramsey and many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his siblings Rev. Curtis Ramsey, Eva



Robinson and Marcia Emanoff. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Bobby Mills,



officiating. Full military honors will take place at the funeral home following the funeral ceremony.



