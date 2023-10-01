Ramsay, George



George Ramsay, artist, professor and father passed, as he would say, quietly into that good night on Aug. 31 at age 87. George will be remembered for his intellect, humor and creative abilities. George grew up in Flossmoor Illinois where he met his beloved wife Gerry as a senior in high school. The couple stayed together for the rest of their lives until Gerry (pictured) passed away on March 2nd of this year. George was a tenured professor at Wittenberg University for the majority of his career. Retiring to Montague Michigan and Scottsdale Arizona George continued in his artistic endeavors. George is survived by his children Susan and John Ramsay and his grandchildren; Griffin, Preston, Nova, Ryan and Katelyn. George's life is one which impacted many others. He will be remembered fondly by all he met. Donations should be sent in his name to Wittenberg University



