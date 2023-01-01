RALSTON, James Clarence



Passed away on December 20, 2022, at the age of 85. He was born in 1937 in Middletown, OH, the only child of Edward Abel Ralston and Loretta Beryl Burt. He is survived by his wife Glenda Juett Ralston and two sons – Brian Groggel Ralston (Gretchen) and Kevin Douglas Ralston (Robin) and five grandchildren – Lydia, Charlie, Peter, Liam, and Tyler. Jim graduated from Middletown High School in 1955 and the University of Cincinnati in 1967 with a master's degree in physics. He enjoyed a career with IBM in Lexington, KY, (1967-1974), and in Boulder, CO, (1974-1980), where he worked on photoconductor and ink jet technology. His career continued with Mead Office Systems (1980-1984) in Plano, TX, and then in Dayton, OH, where he was manager for ink jet printers with Diconix, Kodak and Scitex (1984-1997). Jim was a voracious reader who was able to satisfy his thirst for knowledge about science, politics, and world events via consumption of countless books and many late nights on the internet. He was an avid sports fan especially of the Reds, the Bengals, and the Buckeyes. He was a loving and devoted husband for 51 years and was especially proud of his family. He will be missed. In lieu of a service, donations can be made to The International Rescue Committee (www.rescue.org) in memoriam.

