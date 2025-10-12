Ralph Leach

Leach, Ralph Ronald "Ron"



Leach, Ralph Ronald "Ron", age 90, has joined his wife in Heaven. He passed on October 9, 2025. He was born in Lancaster, Ohio on June 29, 1935 to the late Ralph and Lucille Leach. Ron served in the Army during the Korean War from June 1959 - May 1961. In 1961, he married the love of his life, Linda Smelker, and they began a family. He worked for TWA at the Dayton International Airport for 31 years and retired in 1994. He was an avid gardener and loved growing his tomatoes that he always had plenty of to share with friends and family. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting for morel mushrooms and travelling around the world with his family. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Linda; his parents Ralph and Lucille; and his brother Daralee Leach. He will be greatly missed by his children Lori Leach, Tim Leach, and Greg Leach; his grandsons Ryan (Bree) Leach and Matt (Lauren) Leach; his great-grandchildren Bohan, Cora, Myla, Della, Landon and Kash. Together, we will celebrate his long life and reunion with Linda on Friday, October 17, 2025 at 12:30 pm at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr Dayton OH 45415. There will be a visitation immediately before the service beginning at 11:00 am. His resting place will be at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Online memories can be shared with the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com