Rall (Tickel), Laura Elizabeth



Laura Elizabeth Rall, 86, of West Carrollton, OH passed away May 6, 2025 at Hospice of Dayton.



She is survived by her daughters and their families.



Always giving to others, she continued to do so by donating her remains to Wright State Anatomical Gift Program for medical research.



No memorial service is planned- please remember and celebrate Laura in your own way.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com