RAKESTRAW,

Kraig Darnell

Age 48 passed away November 18, 2021.He was born on February 28, 1973, in Dayton, Ohio.

Kraig graduated from Dunbar H.S. Class of 1991 and ITT Technical Institute. He was a former General Motors employee and a contract construction worker with FEMA. Recently, he started an Industrial Solutions

Services company called KDR Companies, LLC. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Broady, mother, Delores Rakestraw and brother, Kevin Rakestraw.

Those who remain to cherish his memory are his daughter, Kraigrihanna Dixon-Rakestraw, Brothers; Keith Rakestraw (Dayton, OH), and Kyle Rakestraw (Phoenix, AZ), sisters;

Candace Broady (Pittsburg, PA), and Heather Bowden

(Atlanta, GA), and a host of family and friends.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and

service will begin at 1 p.m. at Donald Jordan Memorial

Chapel, 4882 Germantown Pike, Dayton, OH.

Pastor Sheila D. Jones will be officiating. Masks are required.

