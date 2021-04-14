X

RAKESTRAW, James

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

RAKESTRAW,

James Richard

James Richard Rakestraw, 40, of Springfield, passed away

suddenly on April 7, 2021. He was born December 13, 1980, in Springfield. James loved

children, nature, fishing,

hiking, animals and antiquing. He was a talented artist

and loved his family more than anything. He would help

anyone who needed it and was a kind, giving, caring, compassionate human being. James was quiet, reserved and shy and he loved to play pranks on his

sisters. He was a hard worker with an impeccable work ethic. He is survived by his mother, Tracy Barke; sisters, Angelina Barker Mullins, Annmarie Olnhausen, Misty Donahue; grandfather, Bruce Latimer; former wife, Michelle Rakestraw; two sons, James Dallas Rakestraw and Carter James Rakestraw;

uncles, Mike Rakestraw, Cole Barker; cousins, Rachael Barker, Cole Barker, Ryan Rakestraw, Dustin Rakestraw, Matt Rakestraw, Anthony and Triff Demitroff, Jacob, Brendon, Payton, Naudia, Byron, Gabriel, Oliva; aunt Carol Demitroff; numerous nieces and nephews and special friend, Rob Decker. Private funeral services will be held for his family with burial in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.