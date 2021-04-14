RAKESTRAW,



James Richard



James Richard Rakestraw, 40, of Springfield, passed away



suddenly on April 7, 2021. He was born December 13, 1980, in Springfield. James loved



children, nature, fishing,



hiking, animals and antiquing. He was a talented artist



and loved his family more than anything. He would help



anyone who needed it and was a kind, giving, caring, compassionate human being. James was quiet, reserved and shy and he loved to play pranks on his



sisters. He was a hard worker with an impeccable work ethic. He is survived by his mother, Tracy Barke; sisters, Angelina Barker Mullins, Annmarie Olnhausen, Misty Donahue; grandfather, Bruce Latimer; former wife, Michelle Rakestraw; two sons, James Dallas Rakestraw and Carter James Rakestraw;



uncles, Mike Rakestraw, Cole Barker; cousins, Rachael Barker, Cole Barker, Ryan Rakestraw, Dustin Rakestraw, Matt Rakestraw, Anthony and Triff Demitroff, Jacob, Brendon, Payton, Naudia, Byron, Gabriel, Oliva; aunt Carol Demitroff; numerous nieces and nephews and special friend, Rob Decker. Private funeral services will be held for his family with burial in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

