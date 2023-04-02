Raguse, Judith Ann



June 10, 1944 - March 28, 2023



We are sad to announce the passing of Judith Ann Raguse of West Bend. She died at age 78 on March 28, 2023 at Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital surrounded by family after a period of failing health.



She was predeceased by her parents, Raymond and Jane Goodrich and is survived by her loving husband Kenneth Raguse, her sister Sue Martin, her daughter Kelly Forrester, wife of Ian, her son Kenneth Raguse, husband of Stephenie and four grandchildren; Kieran and Jason Forrester and Jackson and Ryann Raguse.



Judy lived a full life with many pursuits including ocean cruises, fishing, cross stitch and her love of traveling with her family and her dogs.



We will hold a celebration of life to spread her ashes later in the year.



Dearly loved and sadly missed, Rest in Peace.

