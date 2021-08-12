RAGLAND, Ida A.



Born June 4, 1945, in Gallipolis, OH, to Francis L. Briggs, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, August 2, 2021. She retired from GM/Delphi Division with over 20 years of



service, and was a faithful



servant of Greater New Philadelphia M. B. Church. Preceded in death by her husband, Paul L. Ragland; granddaughter, Briana N. Briggs. She leaves to cherish her memory, sisters,



Judy Payne, Betty Reed; sons, Brian K. (Adriane M.) Briggs, Paul E. Ragland; grandchildren, Brian Keith Martin Briggs II, Angel D. (DaShar) Holloway, Lawrence D. III (Moniquea S.) Jackson, Bryanna N. Briggs (Marcus L. Martin), Diana S.



Jackson (Thomas C. Sumlin); great-grandchildren, Pierre Jr. and Kayden Harris, Shardae and Rashad Holloway, Lawrence Jackson IV, Nova Sumlin; many cherished nieces, nephews,



relatives and friends. Walk-through visitation 9-11 am Friday, August 13 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Service at 11 am. (Mask Required). Interment Dayton National Cemetery.

