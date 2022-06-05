journal-news logo
X

RADLINGER, Gloria

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

RADLINGER, Gloria A.

Age 81, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Soin Medical Center. Gloria was a retired realtor from Coldwell Banker Real Estate with over 30 years of service. She was a member of the Dayton Area Board of Realtors and a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. Gloria is survived by her beloved husband, William; daughter, Maria (Todd) Cross; sons, William P. "Bill" (Carolyn) Radlinger, Jason A. Radlinger (Jonathan Bardzik); brother, Robert (Judy) Chrzanowski; grandchildren, Annie (Tyler) Hall, Megan (Jacob) Sain; great-grandchildren, Andrew and

Theodore; other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11:00 AM, Tuesday, June 6, 2022, at the Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 AM,

Tuesday until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in

Gloria's memory.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
TEWS, Carl
2
PRIDEMORE, Billy
3
BRUMITT, Betty
4
ASHWORTH, Virginia
5
BOLING, Sean
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top