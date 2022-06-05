RADLINGER, Gloria A.



Age 81, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Soin Medical Center. Gloria was a retired realtor from Coldwell Banker Real Estate with over 30 years of service. She was a member of the Dayton Area Board of Realtors and a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. Gloria is survived by her beloved husband, William; daughter, Maria (Todd) Cross; sons, William P. "Bill" (Carolyn) Radlinger, Jason A. Radlinger (Jonathan Bardzik); brother, Robert (Judy) Chrzanowski; grandchildren, Annie (Tyler) Hall, Megan (Jacob) Sain; great-grandchildren, Andrew and



Theodore; other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11:00 AM, Tuesday, June 6, 2022, at the Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 AM,



Tuesday until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in



Gloria's memory.

