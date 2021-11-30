RADIN, Maxaline Marie



Age 73 of Hamilton, went home to be with her Lord and Saviour at Bethesda Butler



Hospital on Friday, November 26, 2021. Max was born in



Hamilton, Ohio, on March 13, 1948, to John and Alma (nee Parker) Rye. On August 5, 1966, she married the love of her life, M.C. Radin Sr. Max was a member of Rock of



Salvation Pentecostal Church. She never met a stranger and loved Jesus more than anything. Max is survived by her



husband of 55 years, M.C. Radin Sr., her two sons, Milford (Janice) Radin Jr. and Orven Thomas (Elisabeth) Radin; her five grandchildren, Aaron, Brittney, Sebrina, Samantha and



Nathan Radin; her aunt, Nellie Evans; and many dear cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Max was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Orven "Bowtie" Hounchell; and her daughter-in-law, Helen Radin. Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 10:00 AM with Pastor Gary Beard and Pastor Danny Murphy officiating at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Condolences may be left at



browndawsonflick.com