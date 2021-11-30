journal-news logo
RADIN, Maxaline

RADIN, Maxaline Marie

Age 73 of Hamilton, went home to be with her Lord and Saviour at Bethesda Butler

Hospital on Friday, November 26, 2021. Max was born in

Hamilton, Ohio, on March 13, 1948, to John and Alma (nee Parker) Rye. On August 5, 1966, she married the love of her life, M.C. Radin Sr. Max was a member of Rock of

Salvation Pentecostal Church. She never met a stranger and loved Jesus more than anything. Max is survived by her

husband of 55 years, M.C. Radin Sr., her two sons, Milford (Janice) Radin Jr. and Orven Thomas (Elisabeth) Radin; her five grandchildren, Aaron, Brittney, Sebrina, Samantha and

Nathan Radin; her aunt, Nellie Evans; and many dear cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Max was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Orven "Bowtie" Hounchell; and her daughter-in-law, Helen Radin. Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 10:00 AM with Pastor Gary Beard and Pastor Danny Murphy officiating at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Condolences may be left at


browndawsonflick.com


Funeral Home Information

Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home

1350 Millville Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45013

http://browndawsonflick.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

