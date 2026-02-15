Beard, R. David



Roger "David" Beard of Urbana, OH, formerly of Enon, OH, died peacefully at his home on February 10, 2026 at the age of 82. He was born on October 30,1943 to Roger and Carolyn Beard in Springfield OH. David was the owner of Beard Farms Inc. in Enon Ohio. He was a charter life member of the Enon Historical Society, a charter member of the Enon Jaycees where he held local, state and national offices and one of the original members of the Enon Emergency Squad. He was a member of Knob Prairie United Church of Christ. Above all he loved and was loved by his wife Bonnie whom he was married to for 63 years, his children Andrea (Dean) Stillings, Michelle (Gabe) Lehman, David (Nancy) Beard, and Julie (Scott) Urquhart. His grandchildren Erin Dodds, Cassie (Ryan) Keller, Nathan (Kylee) Beard, Chelsey (Casey) Stillings, Zach (Marie) Stillings, Riley Lehman, Zoe Lehman, Abigail (Adam) Shockey, Lincoln Wallace and he was a precious "Grandpa Curly" to 5 great grandchildren. He is survived by his sister Julia (Jerry)Speakman and his niece Teresa Goodfellow and nephew Thom (Kila) Goodfellow and his cousin Elmer (Delores) Beard. He was preceded in death by his daughter Kimberly Ann Beard and his grandson Brock David Comer The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 17th, 2026, from 4-7 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, Springfield. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 18th at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers make memorial contributions to the Brock D Comer Memorial, c/o First Central National, 103 S Springfield Street, Saint Paris, Ohio 43072.





