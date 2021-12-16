QVICK, Jack E.



Jack E. Qvick, age 85 of Dayton, passed away Friday,



December 10, 2021, at Wood Glen Alzheimer's Community. He was born April 5, 1936, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Kenneth and Gladys Qvick. He is preceded in death by



his son and buddy, Scott



Michael Qvick; granddaughter, Charessa Qvick; brothers, Jerry Qvick, Steve Qvick, and Phillip Qvick; sister-in-law, Pamela Qvick; brother-in-law, Robert Wooden; as well as nieces and nephews, Angie, Chad, and Deron. Jack is survived by his sons, Terry (Jeri) Qvick, Jeff (Sherry) Qvick; brother, Ted Qvick; sister, Brenda Wooden; grandchildren, Rhiannon Nazarenus, Jeremy Qvick, Brooke (Ryan) Lynch, Anita Pendell, Casie (James) Mathes, and Kelsie Qvick. Jack grew up on Pierce Street in East Dayton. He



attended Lincoln Grade School and graduated from Stivers High School in 1954. WOW! Check this out! Jack was an avid athlete having excelled in softball, bowling, basketball, and cross country. He was inducted into the City of Dayton Softball Hall of Fame in 1980 and bowled three 300 games - his last one being on his 65th birthday! Later in life, he enjoyed studying the lottery. Most importantly, Jack loved his family. He was known to proudly carry pictures of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren in his wallet for all to see. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439). Funeral service will begin at



11:00 am, with Rev. John Manley officiating. A Graveside



Service will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 10:00 am at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. Please visit



www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

