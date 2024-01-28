Quillen, Stuart Edward



Stuart Edward Quillen, age 72, of Miamisburg, passed away after an extended illness on Sunday, January 21, 2024. He was born on March 2, 1951 in LaFollette, TN to the late Robert and Mildred (Henegar) Quillen. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Patrick; and parents-in-law, Kenneth & Betty Ball. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sandra Quillen; sister and brother-in-law, Roberta and Charles Miller of Centerville; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Nancy & Dave Parkhurst of Marblehead, Connie & John Clements of Oxford; nephews & nieces, Michael & Shannan Ferguson of Miamisburg, Shawn Miller of Dayton, Melissa Parkhurst of Melbourne, FL, Bradley & Reggie Parkhurst of Miamisburg, Matthew & Kelly Parkhurst of Cincinnati, Andrea & Doug Holland of Independence, KY, Sarah Clements of Ludlow, KY; and a multitude of great nephews nieces. Stuart was a graduate of Springboro High School Class of 1969. He worked for General Motors where he retired after 30 years. He served in the National Guard. He enjoyed woodworking, visiting casinos, and playing golf, especially with his wife. At his request, no services will be held. Contributions in Stuart's memory may be made to the charity of your choice, or to Ohio Living Quaker Heights or Ohio Living Hospice (www.ohioliving.org/foundation/donate). Condolences may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



