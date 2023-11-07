Quillen, Gerald



Quillen, Gerald Lewis (Jerry)



Jerry Quillen age 56 of Franklin passed away November 2, 2023 at Hospice of Dayton with Posterior Cortical Atrophy/Alzheimer's Disease.



Jerry was born in Franklin Ohio on November 5, 1966 and graduated from Franklin High School class of 1985 and also active in wrestling and football from the 6th grade.



He is survived by his parents Arlene and Tom Tussey, sister Teresa (Joe) Cross, wife Kristi Quillen, aunts Penny (John) Frederick and Glady Kavonaugh, Uncle Bob and Donna Quillen and cousin Scott Dellmore. Four children Jake Quillen, Karsen Quillen, Kelsi (Mike) Brunett, and Zak (Mackenzie) Neace. Two grandchildren Declan Brunett and Demi Brunett.



He was preceded in death by his father Terrance Lewis Quillen and brothers Robert Tussey and Terrance E. Quillen. Grandparents Earl and Alice Quillen and Earl and Elizabeth Swink. Uncles Jack, Bill, Edward, and Jim Quillen and Cousin Bambi Wilson and aunt Lois Swink Wilson.



Visitation will be held Thursday, November 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with service following at 12:00 p.m. at Franklin Anderson Funeral Home.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com